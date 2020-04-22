Certain statewide coronavirus restrictions have begun to be eased as noted by Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu in her Wednesday night briefing.
Luu said that with the recent opening of elective surgeries across California, it’s important to note that each patient is dealt with differently.
“The key thing is you should talk to your doctor,” Luu said.
As for the latest count in Yuba-Sutter, the confirmed coronavirus cases remain at 42, a number that hasn’t changed since Monday. There are 26 known cases in Sutter County; 16 in Yuba. A total 1,374 residents have been tested for the virus (According to the 2010 census there are 166,892 people in Yuba-Sutter, which equates to less than 1 percent of the total population having been tested for COVID-19).
Three people have succumbed to the virus and one is currently hospitalized, according to the daily online portal at https://www.yuba.org/coronavirus.
Luu said the hospitalized patient is likely to be discharged soon, bringing the total recovered count to 33.
Elective surgeries
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom talked in his Wednesday briefing about easing up and allowing essential procedures at hospitals and medical facilities. Most procedures were suspended at the onset of the pandemic to save space and supplies for a surge in coronavirus cases.
Luu said each patient looking to resume an elective surgery should have a consultation beforehand.
“If you have been waiting on that knee replacement and your doctor feels that there is a safe process for you; for the doctor; and for the doctor’s staff, to get the surgery, then that should be considered,” Dr. Luu said. “Each healthcare facility will have to have specific protocols, specific standards, that they feel are most appropriate.
Luu said necessary in-person doctor visits can also resume at this point, referencing physicals where a doctor performs cardiograms.
“This is now the time to consider resuming certain medical visits that absolutely cannot fully successfully occur through tele-health,” Dr. Luu said. “That could be your doctor really needs to listen to your heart if you have a heart condition, and that cannot be accomplished through Zoom or through Skype or any other secure tele-health way.”