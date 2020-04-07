The week before Easter is an important one for members of local Christian churches. Under normal circumstances, services and gatherings take place leading up to Sunday, which is jammed packed with multiple services, egg hunts and other activities.
While those public gatherings and get-togethers have been canceled this year, most area churches are utilizing the power of technology to connect with their congregations. Following are a few examples (if you represent an Yuba-Sutter church, which is hosting an electronic event, let the Appeal know by emailing details to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com):
– St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marysville, and St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City: Two of the Catholic churches in the area are teaming up to provide live-streamed services for both congregations. A group of around 10 people, including Rev. Michal Olszewski from St. Joseph and Revs. Avram Brown and Manuel Campos from St. Isidore, will be at St. Joseph to film services this week and on Sunday, according to St. Joseph business and director of religious education Dale Walker.
Services will be posted on St. Joseph’s website. There will be a Holy Thursday service at 6 p.m., a Good Friday service at noon, a Holy Saturday service at 8:15 p.m. and an Easter service at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Walker said while it’s not the same, watching services over live stream can stir up a similar feeling of community when she sees the people who are virtually joining a service online.
– First United Methodist Church, Yuba City: The church will be streaming an interactive Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. today (Wednesday) on Zoom as well as a Maundy Thursday service that will include a pastoral introduction, benediction and video of a drama virtually streamed. A Good Friday service will be streamed with footage from last year’s service, according to Rev. Lois Black.
On Easter Sunday, a service will be streamed at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. presented with pieces put together from various locations and a sermon. Details about how to access the services is on the church’s website at fumcyubacity.com and clicking the link to a calendar of events.
“We have had to be very creative in how we are doing services, but are doing our best not to cancel them as we believe they truly bring life,” Black said via email. “We generally have a large children’s event for the community that will not be happening as we don’t have the ability to get them together as we would have preferred.”
Black suggested families put lots of candles on a dining room table and start dinner in the dark and have each family member remember a place they have found hope during this difficult time and light a candle as each person shares.
“If you are alone during the stay-at-home order, call some friends and virtually light candles together,” Black said.
– St. Andrew Presbyterian, Yuba City: For the last three weeks, the church has been using Zoom video conferencing for services where members of the congregation not only can watch the service but see the faces of other people who are watching. The Zoom services have been streamed on Facebook and then posted on the church’s YouTube channel, according to the Rev. Garrett Andrew.
St. Andrew will be having a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. and Good Friday service at noon via Zoom. Andrew said while churches are generally seen as behind the times, the way technology is being used by churches locally and around the country has blown him away.
“I have seen more church innovation than I’ve ever seen,” Andrew said.
St. Andrew hosts an “Easter Eggstravaganza” egg hunt every year, which had to be canceled this year. The event would have been the day before Easter and typically draws between 500-600 people, Andrew said.
The church is asking the congregation to send photos and video of past Easters and how families are celebrating at home this year to create a montage, which will be played during the service on Sunday at 10 a.m.
“We have the unique opportunity to turn our homes into worship spaces,” Andrew said.
– Marysville First United Methodist Church: Pastor Glen Raley said a Good Friday sermon and special song will be posted on Facebook @MarysvilleFirstUMC or on YouTube at Marysville First UMC. The link will be active at noon. On the same platforms on Easter, a sermon, children’s moment and special music will be active at 10 a.m.
While the church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled a different kind of hunt will be presented during children’s moment on Sunday, according to Raley.
Raley said it’s important to stay connected with people during this time, even if it’s not possible to do so in person.
“As we are being advised to refrain from even family gatherings, I believe it is extremely important to connect, if possible, through FaceTime, Zoom, or at least a phone call,” Raley said via email. “We’ll be back together soon.”
– Radiant Life Christian Fellowship, Marysville: Radiant Life will be live streaming its Easter service starting at 10:45 a.m., according to Associate Pastor Marcus Hamilton.
The stream can be found on the church’s Facebook page.