Registration for this weekend’s county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday), with 1,100 slots available for eligible Yuba-Sutter residents looking to receive their first dose.
Another 1,000 doses will also be administered at next week’s second-dose clinic, planned for March 10.
“This week will mark the first week residents of all ages within education/childcare, food/ag, and emergency services can register for an appointment to get their vaccine,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “This is in addition to frontline healthcare workers and residents 65 years and older.”
Registration information for county-sponsored clinics can be found at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine, or by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
A total of 1,010 local residents are signed up for today’s second-dose clinic. To date, 7,478 doses have been administered at county-sponsored clinics, and 2,029 people have completed the two-dose series. A total of 29,769 doses has been administered to local residents at various clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine in the area.
“On March 15, those 16-64 years old with significant medical conditions will be eligible to get vaccinated through their medical doctor,” Luu said. “For a full listing of eligible medical conditions, please refer to covid19.ca.gov.”
The Yuba-Sutter area remains in the state’s most restrictive tier following Tuesday’s blueprint tier assignment, though case counts and test positivity are improving. Luu said the improvement, however, is leveling off, which indicates that residents must remain vigilant about the tenets of social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding gatherings.
Sutter County is currently averaging 13.4 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 6.8 percent. Yuba County is averaging 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 7 percent.
“Both counties’ case counts are now lower than 14 new cases per 100,000 daily, so the three listed sports of football, lacrosse and water polo may begin as long as they adhere to the latest state youth sports guidance,” Luu said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 14 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 14,657 cases. There are currently 250 active cases in the area.
Thirty-one people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 50 people recovered from the virus. To date, 135 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from COVID-19. One death was reported on Tuesday.