Colusa County received their first 50 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, delivered to Colusa Medical Center to be administered to staff.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County counsel, said the county also received 200 doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine on Tuesday and the county plans to begin vaccinating local first responders next week – beginning with the local fire department personnel.
Health officials reported 1,214 positive COVID-19 cases within the county as of Dec. 23 – an increase of 199 new cases since Dec. 15.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 257 are active cases in isolation – including nine that have been hospitalized at this time – and another 273 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
To date, 949 people have recovered from the virus and eight virus-related deaths have been reported.
According to the state’s latest report on Tuesday, Colusa County has a positivity rate of 21.3 percent. That is down slightly from the 24.5 percent reported last week, which was the highest positivity rate in the state at that time.
“At this point we are continuing to perform contract tracing as best we can in response to the increased positivity rate,” said Kropf. “The rates are continuing to spike this week and we do not have information indicating a trend in either direction with respect to the infection rate.”
Kropf said the county asks the public to remain diligent in following state orders and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as numbers continue to rise within the county.
“If they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 they should remain home and avoid contact with others in an effort to mitigate potential spread,” said Kropf.
According to a release issued by the county on Monday, a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases reported within the county through the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange system will require the county’s health department to implement triage protocols to appropriately manage case investigation and contact tracing.
“Under the new protocols, if an individual tests positive or has had close contact with a positive case, they may not be contacted by CCPH,” the release read. “Contact tracing efforts must be prioritized to break the chain of transmission, stop outbreaks and respond to cases among those most at risk for COVID-19 complications.”
CCPH coordinates outbreak management for congregate living facilities, schools and child care centers, according to the release, but case investigation and contact tracing priority will be given to those over the age of 65, healthcare workers, high risk facilities, people at increased risk for complications and those with underlying medical conditions.
County residents who have tested positive for the virus are advised to safely isolate during their infection.
“Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, isolation can end 10 days after the onset of symptoms ..., as long as the person has been fever-free for 24-hours without fever reducing medication and symptoms are resolving,” it was stated in the release.
Those who have been in close contact – within six feet of a person confirmed to have the virus for 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period – are advised to stay home for 10 days following the exposure, avoid contact with others, avoid sharing household items and wear a mask if in contact with others, including household members.