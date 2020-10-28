Colusa County is on track to move into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system next week, according to Marcos Kropf, Colusa County counsel. That’s two steps down from the most restrictive tier.
“We are required to remain in each tier for three weeks before we are eligible to move,” said Kropf. “Right now we are averaging about one new case a day but that should still be low enough to bring us down a notch.”
Colusa County has been in the red tier since Oct. 13 after spending weeks in the purple, most restrictive tier.
Yuba and Sutter counties are also in the red tier this week, but positive COVID-19 cases have been on the rise on both sides of the bridge, threatening to move them back into the purple tier.
“Any time we go over seven new cases each day per county, we are more and more at risk of going back into the most restrictive, purple tier,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Fortunately, for small counties with less than 106,000 population, the state considers the total new case count within seven days and if it is less than 49 new cases within that seven days, movement from red back to purple tier does not occur.”
According to Luu, moving back into the purple tier would affect indoor dining at restaurants as well as indoor services at places of worship.
“As we head into colder weather, we can see that outdoor-only services of these sectors can be challenging,” said Luu. “That’s why we all need to do our individual parts to slow the spread and keep the case count down, so we can continue to open up and stay open.”
Luu said she is concerned with the upward trend. In just a matter of three days – Sunday through Wednesday – Sutter County has seen 30 new cases and Yuba County has seen 28 new cases, according to Luu.
“And there’s still four days left this week!” said Luu on Wednesday. “We can see how easily we can get to and surpass that number of 49 new cases within 7 days.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the bi-county area increased by 14 on Wednesday, bringing the area’s total to 3,227 cases.
Nine people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 12 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
In Colusa County, 553 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Wednesday. Health officials report that there are currently just three active cases in isolation and 12 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 544 people had recovered from the virus, according to Colusa County health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
According to Luu, current state guidelines outline that no more than three households should gather privately and that tenets like social distancing and wearing facial coverings must be used.
“With the upcoming holidays we want to continue using our best judgement to stop the spread including the use of masks and social distancing,” said Kropf. “At present there is no cure and no vaccine so we should all continue to do our best to avoid exposure.”
Luu said when making plans – whether for Halloween or any other upcoming holiday – people should consider how the virus spreads and what they can do to limit that spread by limiting the number of households they interact with, practicing social distancing from those they don’t live with, wearing a facial covering when in close contact with those they don’t live with, not sharing food or utensils, practicing good hand hygiene and staying home when sick when symptoms concerning for COVID-19 – even if they’re mild.
“It’s so important to practice these tenets even in the comfort of our homes because unfortunately, that is a very risky setting as we’re more likely to let our guards down,” said Luu. “Let’s stay strong and continue to do what is in our power to keep those around us safe and healthy, so we can see our businesses and schools continue to open and stay open.”