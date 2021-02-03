As vaccination distribution continues in the Yuba-Sutter area, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said community interest is high, but a limited vaccination supply is still a challenge.
“Last week, the 1,000 available slots for the county clinic filled within an hour,” said Luu. “We opened up another 1,000 slots for this weekend’s clinic which filled within two hours.”
According to Luu, there are three “buckets” of vaccination allocations within the Yuba-Sutter area, along with every other county in California – the CDC-Pharmacy Partnership for long-term care facilities residents/staff; the state’s allocation to multi-county entities; and the state’s allocation to counties, which then sub-allocate to smaller clinics and local pharmacies.
Luu said counties can only track the allocations that are specifically allocated to them and have very limited knowledge about allocations within the other buckets.
The state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard reported on Wednesday that, to date, Sutter County has received 8,120 vaccinations and Yuba County has received 3,841.
As more and more local residents are vaccinated, COVID case numbers within the bi-county area continue to show signs of a decline.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 49 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,851 cases.
Forty people recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday and a total of 123 local residents have died due to the virus to date.
One death was reported on Wednesday.
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Colusa County within the last week, bringing the county’s total to 11. The first death was reported on Friday and the second death was reported on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, health officials reported 1,989 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 82 new cases since Jan. 26.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 116 are active cases in isolation – including seven individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,862 people have recovered from the virus.
Colusa County completed Phase 1A of the vaccination schedule last week and has now moved on to Phase 1B. Colusa County residents within that group are encouraged to contact their personal health care provider for additional information about how to obtain a vaccination.
According to the county’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, a total of 1,890 vaccines have been received in Colusa County as of Tuesday.
Of those, 264 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 815 have been distributed to local health care partners.