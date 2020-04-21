The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area didn’t change on Tuesday, though the number of people who have recovered from the virus did.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 42 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area. Three people have died from the virus, and one person is currently hospitalized. A total of 28 people have since recovered (an increase of one person from Monday).
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said officials continue to work behind the scenes on what reopening the community will look like – the Yuba-Sutter area remains under both a local and state stay-at-home order.
She said her team will continue to monitor the state’s guidance for moving forward, as well as advocating for increased testing locally – so far, a total of 1,349 people in the Yuba-Sutter area have been tested.
“Know that staff are working on a plan and will release details to the public when those are solidified,” Luu said. “While people are certainly feeling antsy, please understand that the local order extends through at least May 3, and the state order currently does not have an expiration date. Continue to stay home as much as possible, consider wearing a facial covering when leaving your home, and practice good hand hygiene.”