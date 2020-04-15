The Yuba-Sutter area already had its fair share of food insecure families, but the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has pushed even more residents to turn to the local food bank and pantries to meet their needs.
Those running the food distribution sites have been struggling to keep up with the demand.
To help them meet the increased need, the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force is raising funds and planning an emergency food drive for later this week to gather donations.
“They are experiencing unprecedented demand,” said Kary Hauck, head of communications for the task force. “Some of them have had to close up because their shelves are bare, so we are trying to help fill those pantries back up.”
The task force was created by community members and other local nonprofit leaders to assist residents impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.
As they started game planning, it became clear early on that food insecurity was an issue in the area, especially for low-income residents and socially isolated seniors. The group, which is being managed by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s LEADership Yuba-Sutter class of 2020, set a goal of raising $100,000 to help the community and local food pantries, and has raised nearly half of that so far.
“At this week’s emergency food drive that we are planning, we will be accepting 10 high-demand items that local food pantries are in need of right now,” Hauck said. “We will also be accepting monetary contributions.”
Items in need at the food drive include canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, dry cereal, peanut butter, personal hygiene products, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper.
The emergency food drive is scheduled for Friday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart building).
The event will be set up with a two-lane drive-thru system. Participants are asked to place their donations into the vehicle’s trunk or truck bed and remain in the vehicle while volunteers unload the items.
Organizers are asking that monetary donations be placed in envelopes and dropped off through the drive-thru system.
“If someone doesn’t want to leave their home but still make a donation, whether it be monetary or items, we also have runners that can be sent to pick them up,” Hauck said. “We have a link on our Facebook page where someone can sign up for that service.”
Hauck said those wanting to make monetary donations to the effort can also do so by visiting the 4G Foundation Facebook page (@4G.Foundation), SAYLove Facebook page (@SutterAndYubaLove), or through Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way (www.yscunitedway.org).
For more information about the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force, visit the group’s Facebook page (@YubaSutterCovid19Relief) or call 645-2003.