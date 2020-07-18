It has nearly been a week since the state handed down new restrictions on restaurants and other establishments, most notably the prohibition of dine-in capability at area restaurants.
Both Yuba and Sutter County have teams assembled to help assist with compliance, said Chuck Smith, Sutter County public information officer.
“Both counties have a group of individuals that go to businesses and respond to questions from businesses and the public about compliance with the lawful public health orders,” Smith said in a statement. “Of course, we expect people to comply out of respect for the good of the public at large. Sometimes that is as simple as explaining the order to businesses, or explaining how they can come into compliance, or providing masks they can hand out to customers."
In Sutter County, the Sutter COVID Outreach and Resiliency Effort (SCORE) team handles queries from businesses about how to comply, as well as fields reports of businesses not in compliance, at SCORE@co.sutter.ca.us.
In Yuba County, the Yuba Enterprise Solutions (YES) team performs the same functions and can be reached at COVIDcompliance@co.yuba.ca.us or call 749-5648.
COVID-19 cases and testing have been increasing throughout the last few weeks, with the latest figures coming in at 16 new cases with no deaths on Saturday, July 18. The total in Yuba-Sutter is 759. Seventeen are currently hospitalized, with 408 active cases out of 9,396 tested Y-S residents.
The new state restrictions could last as long as three weeks, but the county wants its local businesses to be prepared for the long haul just in case.
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said it’s encouraging to see more businesses stepping up to improve safety while operating.
But the ones who have to close need to abide by the order, Brown said.
“Many of those businesses such as bars, hair (and) nail salons, and massage therapists operate under state licensing, and we have already heard some state agencies are conducting compliance checks,” Brown said in an email. “From the local level, especially with regard to the standing facial covering requirements, we hope working with local businesses will be enough. We really don't want to use a heavy hand to ensure such practices that protect customers are in place.”
For more local COVID-related information visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org. For any and all statewide information on coronavirus visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov and click on the link below COVID-19.