The Yuba-Sutter area has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and will likely be moved into the state’s most restrictive tier as early as next week if numbers continue the way they have been trending.
“I expect that both Yuba County and Sutter County will be flagged for return to the purple tier on this week’s tier designation,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Once we are flagged two weeks in a row, then the counties will be moved back to the purple tier, with the earliest movement Nov. 17.”
Counties in the state’s purple tier have more than seven new cases per day per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, as well as a test positivity rate of more than 8 percent over that same period.
This last Saturday, Sutter County saw 27 new cases and Yuba County saw 21 new cases.
“Right now, we’re at where we were in July with spikes in the 20s,” Luu said. “While hospitalization rate is the metric to watch for in determining a surge, new case count tends to precede hospitalizations by two to three weeks. So let’s not wait until things get worse, let’s act now to change where we are weeks from now.”
The number of confirmed cases increased by 55 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 3,553 cases.
Five people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 30 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
Regardless of people’s opinions about the virus, Luu said, it continues to be a threat and is still infecting communities all over the world. Community members have the power to break the chain of transmission by altering personal actions until an effective vaccine is widely available, she said.
One of the leading causes of local spikes continues to be social gatherings, Luu said, where people get infected then take the virus to work and infect their coworkers.
With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, Luu encouraged residents to limit the number of households they celebrate with this year or opt for virtual celebrations. Residents that are planning to host others should be diligent in their behaviors the two weeks leading up to the holiday, she said.
“From this Thursday through Thanksgiving, be very diligent in social distancing, wearing your facial covering, not attending social gatherings, and working hard to not get sick,” Luu said. “Please encourage those who are attending your Thanksgiving gathering to do the same, that way when you all get together to celebrate, you will all feel safer.”