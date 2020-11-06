Bi-County Health Office Dr. Phuong Luu said both counties are currently on the cusp of going back into the purple tier by the middle of this month.
She said the increase in cases isn’t directly related to flu season as the flu is separate from COVID-19 but due the colder weather moving more people indoors.
“A good portion of the current increase, in cases we are seeing, is coming from large family gatherings and other group events,” Luu said.
While the area looks to be on course to revert back to the most restrictive tier, Luu said residents can still take the necessary precautions to make sure it doesn’t happen. Those precautions are the same as they’ve always been; wearing a mask, washing hands, maintaining social distancing and staying home when sick.
Luu said officials will have to wait another week or so to see if any cases arise from in-person voting that took place this week in Yuba-Sutter.
“I was very pleased with the extraordinary measures our election offices put in place to protect both poll workers and the public on Election Day,” Luu said.
With Thanksgiving approaching, Luu said having a safe holiday is simple, but starting preparations sooner rather than later is key.
“Everyone who plans to gather with extended family should agree to take extra steps between now and Thanksgiving dinner to keep themselves in a protective bubble, and avoid any contact or activity that could expose them to COVID-19,” Luu said. “If all family members do this, then it will be a safe gathering when those bubbles come together to celebrate.”
Cases increased by 21 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,426. As of late Friday, two people were hospitalized and six recovered. There are 171 active cases and 22 Yuba-Sutter residents have died of the virus to date.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.