Officials in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties said they will be monitoring the effects of the coming heat wave with some areas already anticipating the opening of cooling centers for those in need.
According to the National Weather Service, well above normal temperatures will bring a major heat risk to the Sacramento Valley and foothills through Sunday. As of Thursday, the hottest day is expected to be Saturday.
The National Weather Service said there is a 75-100% chance of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in areas of the valley on Friday, an 80-100% chance of exceeding 100 degrees on Saturday, and a 60-100% chance of exceeding 100 degrees on Sunday.
Overnight, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s and 70s, weather officials said.
As a result of the expected higher temperatures, Colusa County announced it would open cooling centers in Colusa and Williams, should temperatures exceed 100 degrees during the day.
“Colusa County and the city of Williams are each hosting cooling centers through the upcoming heat wave,” officials said Thursday. “Colusa County Health & Human Services is partnering with the Colusa Library to host a cooling center at the Colusa Library, and the city of Williams is hosting a cooling center at city hall.”
Officials said the Colusa Library cooling center will be open from 2-8 p.m. and the Williams location will be open from 2-7 p.m. on “days where the temperature exceeds 100 degrees,” including the weekend and Fourth of July holiday.
“Residents and visitors who cannot escape the heat are encouraged to utilize these spaces for refuge,” officials said.
Colusa Library is located at 738 Market St. in Colusa and Williams City Hall is located at 810 E St. in Williams.
Sutter County will not activate a cooling center because the “weather forecast does not rise to the threshold in our Emergency Plan for establishing a cooling center, because the temperature will (be) … below 75 degrees at night and because in California we have a dry heat and not a lot of humidity,” officials told the Appeal on Thursday.
Zachary Hamill, emergency operations manager for Sutter County, said in an email to county staff that he and Health and Human Services Director Sarah Eberhardt-Rios have been “closely monitoring this weekend’s weather forecast.”
Hamill said there were three considerations in making the recommendation to not establish a cooling center:
– The county does not meet the thresholds established in its excessive weather plan.
– Health and Human Services will be conducting a “cooling center” for Better Way clients.
– Social workers for In Home Support Services are calling their clients to ensure they have the needed resources for this weekend and the upcoming holiday.
“With these three components taken into consideration, it is my recommendation that we do not mobilize County resources or open a Cooling Center,” Hamill said.
Yuba County also has no plans to open a cooling center, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown told the Appeal on Thursday.
“Our Office of Emergency Services follows statewide guidelines, and typically cooling centers would be considered only when temperatures are forecast to stay high during the overnight hours, which would mean people would not be able to anticipate relief from the heat,” Brown said in an email. “However, temperatures in Yuba County will drop below 70 – mostly mid- to low-60s over the next few days. Historically, there have been a handful of times when we opened cooling centers at these temperatures – devoting personnel and resources to stand them up – only to have no one show up. By contrast, during those times when we have extreme high heat that lasted overnight, people would show up at the cooling centers, but even then it would only be a few people.”