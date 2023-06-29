Antonio Macias, 61, sits alongside his dog Ryder, 7, at a cooling center in 2022 in Sacramento. After the death of his wife, Macias said he lost everything and was sleeping outside city hall. He was more concerned about the heat impacting his dog than himself. “I want to work but I have no one to take care of my dog,” he said. His wife died of cancer and she used to care for the dog when he was working as a painter, he explained at the time.