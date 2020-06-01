Yuba County has created the Yuba Enterprise Support Team (YES-Team) to help residents and businesses recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 by providing resources and guidance, according to a press release.
The goal is to bolster the local economy and create safeguards to mitigate risk against a potential surge in cases. The team will have direct access to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu to discuss and clarify health-related questions.
“Our plan is to work with our community members and organizations to learn how they are impacted by all of these changes and then find a way forward that works for their situations,” said Jason Kopping, who is leading YES-Team, according to the release. “Our intent is to make every interaction with our community positive and helpful. We carefully selected the team members – dedicated Yuba County employees from a variety of professional backgrounds who collectively speak numerous languages.”
The team is getting ready to do an initial outreach to around 2,000 businesses of all sizes in Yuba County. For more information, email jkopping@co.yuba.ca.us, according to the release.
Five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over two days in the Yuba-Sutter area, bringing the total for the region to 76 cases. There have been 46 cases in Sutter County and 30 in Yuba County.
All five of the new cases from the weekend were people who exhibited symptoms, according to an online dashboard that updates COVID-19 related data daily.
Two of the three new cases from Sunday were related to, but not a household contact of another confirmed case, according to Luu.
“This shows that with the partial reopening of the community, people are not adhering to the protocols in place, like not closely mingling with people outside of your household,” Luu said.
Luu reminded residents that the virus is highly contagious and is spread through respiratory droplets that are expelled through talking, singing, laughing, coughing and sneezing. She said those participating in group gatherings, such as the demonstration in Marysville on Sunday, should wear a facial covering and spread out as much as possible.
“We don’t want to see an outbreak of COVID-19 stemming from these gatherings,” Luu said.
On Monday, there were no new cases confirmed and two people recovered. As of late Monday, a total of 67 people have recovered. One person remains hospitalized and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at three.
As of late Monday, 4,477 residents have been tested and 4,116 results have been received.
To access the dashboard, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org. It is updated daily around 4 p.m.