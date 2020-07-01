The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 26 on Wednesday, bringing the total for the region to 291. Sutter County now has 195 cases and Yuba County has 94. Local hospitalizations went up from five to nine.
“Things are not going well,” Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said. “It’s not going well because Yuba-Sutter residents – I think you all thought that COVID-19 was gone.”
With the holiday on Saturday, Luu encouraged limiting interactions to just one other household member who has been following the guidelines and to gather outside, limit the duration of the visit, don’t share utensils and don’t share food.
“As you all know, we are social beings,” Luu said. “But let’s do it safely.”
Luu said while Yuba and Sutter are not currently on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s list of 19 counties being monitored for restricting reopening, it is only a matter of time given the region’s current trajectory.
Both counties have not kept their 14-day case rate to less than 25 new cases. Sutter County has had 97 new cases in that period and Yuba County has increased by 45. In addition, test positivity in Sutter County is 18 percent and in Yuba County is 19 percent.
“It is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when,” Luu said. “... Those two metrics have shown us to be likely on the list very, very soon.”
One recent hospitalization was the direct result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a local manufacturing plant, according to a news release.
The sources of new cases had been separated into three categories: household contacts of confirmed cases; people attending social gatherings and not adhering to the guidelines; and previous essential businesses that had not put strict protocols in place. Those categories are now converging, causing an acceleration in new cases.
The area averaged one new case every two days in mid-April. In mid-May the average was one case a day and in early June it was up to five cases per day. Since June 22, there has been an average of 15 new cases per day, according to the release.
“The increase in positive cases in the bi-county region has sparked more interest in testing, which is inundating testing facilities and the labs that process the tests – not just locally but throughout the state,” Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said.
He said residents who register for tests may have to wait up to four days before being tested and might have to wait as long as seven days to receive results. The OptumServe testing site in Wheatland closed this weekend so its new location at the Yuba County Library will begin operating Thursday morning.
To register for a test online, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without internet access can call 888-634-1123.
To access the updated COVID-19 number, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.