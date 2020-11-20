The number of COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 63 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,370. As of late Friday, there were 27 individuals hospitalized and 40 had recovered.
Currently, there are 676 active cases in the region. To date, 23 people have died in Yuba-Sutter from the virus.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said when there’s a rise in cases there’s a rise in the demand for testing. However, Luu said the issue for Yuba-Sutter is not the availability of enough testing kits, but the lag in turnaround time in getting test results processed by the lab.
“The state says it is working on reconciling this issue,” Luu said.
For information, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.