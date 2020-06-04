The number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area increased on Thursday, according to the latest figures released by the bi-county health officer.
As of Thursday evening, there were 82 confirmed cases, an increase of three cases from the day prior. Three people are currently hospitalized in the area. Three Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus and 68 people have recovered. A total of 4,994 residents have been tested to date.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she’s optimistic that most of the cases in the area have been fairly mild when compared to other areas. She does have concerns the area will see a surge in cases as less people adhere to safety guidelines, particularly with flu season coming in the fall.
“Please do not think that this situation is over. COVID-19 is here with us and will continue to be with us until there is a vaccine readily available,” Luu said. “Please continue to practice diligence in adhering to social distancing, limiting interaction with non-household members, staying home when ill, and wearing facial coverings when out in public.”
Luu said several new cases contracted the virus from non-household family members. As more people start to have get-togethers with family, Luu encouraged residents to have the events outdoors for better ventilation and to maintain social distancing as much as possible, in addition to wearing facial coverings and practicing good hand hygiene.
“While you may have mild symptoms, you don’t want to unwittingly pass it to someone else who may not be able to fight it like you,” she said.