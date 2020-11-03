COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the Yuba-Sutter area in recent days.
Just in the past few days, the area has had two large outbreaks related to get-togethers between family and friends of more than 20 people, with each outbreak resulting in at least a third of the attendees now testing positive, said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Though social gatherings within a bubble with a couple of other households is now permitted by the state, the tenets we are repeatedly stressing still apply – maintain your social distancing even during the gathering, wear your mask, do not go to the gatherings if you are ill, however mild,” Luu said.
Luu said there has been an alarming trend of increased hospitalizations and deaths across the country recently.
“In order to avoid a very rough winter, I need all residents to do their part to remain vigilant, to choose to celebrate this holiday season differently so that we do not have a worrisome surge in the Yuba-Sutter region,” she said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 27 on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 3,349 cases.
Four people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 24 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.