The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 18 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 309 cases.
Eight people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and four people have died to date. Seven people recovered on Thursday, and a total of 7,721 residents have been tested.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said social gatherings pose an increased risk of virus transmission, so her main concern heading into the Fourth of July weekend is seeing a significant spike in infections in the next week or so, similar to what her team have observed following Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day.
Luu said while Yuba and Sutter counties are not currently on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s list of 19 counties being monitored for restricting reopening, it is only a matter of time given the region’s current trajectory.
Once that occurs, she said, the state has indicated that bars, pubs and brewpubs will be required to close for at least three weeks after their respective county has been on the watchlist for three consecutive days. Indoor services for wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, and card rooms would also have to close for at least three weeks.
“This spike in cases is preventable; that is, perhaps, the most frustrating,” Luu said. “We advocated for the phasing-in reopening of our community as we know how important it is for overall health for people to be able to go to work and provide for their families. However, we said it had to be done safely and we must alter our behaviors just a bit to minimize transmission. Unfortunately, residents seemed to focus on the first part in terms of reopening, and didn’t listen to the whole message.”
Luu encouraged those choosing to attend a social gathering this weekend to maintain social distance with non-household contacts; to wear a facial covering when social distancing isn’t possible; to limit the number of people; to not share food, utensils or drinks; and to keep the gathering outdoors to provide better ventilation.