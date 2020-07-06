The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 34 on Monday, bringing the total to 414 cases.
Seven local residents recovered from the virus and five people have died to date.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the area is averaging about 25 new cases per day recently, and hospitalization cases have been rising as well. The number of hospitalizations increased by 10 over the weekend, with seven of the 20 hospital patients currently in the ICU.
“Residents may think that being admitted to the ICU will allow someone to recover more quickly, but this simply isn’t true. Once someone is admitted to the ICU, their treatment for severe symptoms of COVID-19 tends to linger for weeks and sometimes months,” Luu said. “We have one case who was hospitalized in the ICU for nearly six weeks already.”
Following the Fourth of July weekend, Luu said the area will likely see another uptick in cases and hospitalizations. With the recent trend in cases, the area will soon be on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list, which will require certain businesses to either close or modify operations significantly. Luu said her team has been alerting local restaurants that the area will likely be on the state’s list later this week, which will result in a state-mandated shift back to take-out and outdoor dining only.
“Today, we were placed on the elevated monitoring list, which will last for three days before being placed on the state monitoring list,” Luu said. “…We will be following the state’s guidance as it relates to business protocol.”
Luu encouraged residents who attended social gatherings over the holiday weekend and did not practice social distancing or wear a facial covering to avoid contact with friends and family who are age 65 years and older or have underlying chronic medical issues. She advised they isolate themselves from other household contacts at the first sign of symptoms. Luu said large gatherings should be avoided at this time, especially indoors.