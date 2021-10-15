An unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their early 80s died from COVID-19, officials reported Friday.
The individual lived at home prior to hospitalization at Adventist Health/Rideout several weeks ago, according to Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith. To date, 231 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 43 Yuba-Sutter residents were hospitalized and nine were in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard. The online dashboard is no longer updated on Fridays.
For more information, visit yuba.org/coronavirus or suttercounty.org/coronavirus.