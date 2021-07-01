Ten cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in the Yuba-Sutter area as of Thursday, according to Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that the Delta variant is now responsible for about one in every five new infections across the country and, according to Luu, this variant is much more contagious than the original strain.
One case of the Delta variant was also confirmed earlier this week in Butte County.
Luu said the best way to protect against the variant is to get vaccinated.
“When you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it can help against serious symptoms, hospitalization, and death,” said Luu. “Vaccinated people may still get infected, but it certainly can make the effects less dangerous, and current vaccines appear to continue to be effective against new strains.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 12 on Thursday, bringing the total to 16,257 cases, and there are currently 97 active cases in the area.
Fourteen individuals were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 14 people recovered from the virus. To date, 149 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area.
According to Luu, of the 14 residents who are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, only one is fully vaccinated; the rest are not.
“There are many reasons to get vaccinated,” said Luu. “Protecting yourself and your family, as well as feeling safe while taking part in the reopening of our communities.”
For more information on local vaccination options, visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.