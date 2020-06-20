There were an additional three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total in Yuba-Sutter to 143.
All three were categorized as symptomatic, with two of the three traced back to gathering amongst friends and extended family, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
The hospitalization and current death toll remained at three according to the online dashboard updated daily. A total of 110 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,971 local residents have been tested at either the Wheatland Community Center or Yuba City’s Veterans Hall as of Saturday.
“We have been looking to our residents to take responsibility for protecting each other from COVID-19, by staying diligent in doing what is necessary, including facial coverings, social distancing, hand washing, and staying home when sick,” Brown said in a statement.
Brown said Gov. Newsom’s statewide mask order issued earlier this week underscores the serious concern that the state has in losing ground in its fight against curtailing coronavirus.
“It's up to our residents to do what is needed to reduce the risks in our community,” Brown said.
In terms of enforcing the facial covering order locally, Brown said it’s vital that police resources are not diverted elsewhere.
“Local law enforcement already has its hands full with the ongoing work of protecting the community, and we do not wish to see those resources diverted just because some people are deciding they don't care enough to wear facial coverings or take other precautions that can keep our family and friends safe,” Brown said. “It was not that long ago we were seeing zero cases or one case each day, and now we are seeing three, four, five ... as many as ten cases in a day. Keeping the spread of the virus in check in the coming weeks is vital, as we see some parts of the state experiencing spikes in positive cases.”
Brown said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu reviews the area’s current orders and makes necessary amendments to make sure Yuba-Sutter remains in line with all state requirements.
All amendments are posted online at www.BePreparedYuba.org and www.BePreparedSutter.org.