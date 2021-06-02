Local and state officials have been using the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system to track COVID-19 progress across the state for months. As the state moves towards eliminating the system in just a couple of weeks, where do things stand in the Yuba-Sutter region?
Russ Brown, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator, said Sutter County has been in the orange tier for several weeks, while Yuba County continues to languish in the red tier.
“Yuba County did achieve the case count numbers required to move to the red tier – those numbers must be maintained for two consecutive weeks – so next week’s reported numbers will determine if we will advance into the red tier a week before California completely opens up,” said Brown.
According to the most recent data released by the state on Tuesday, Sutter County was averaging 5.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K residents and a positivity rate of 2.4 percent while Yuba County was averaging 5.9 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K residents and a positivity rate of 3.5 percent.
Brown said there are currently about 100 active cases of COVID-19 within the Yuba-Sutter region, seven of which are hospitalized at this time, and 147 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.
With the state’s tier system ending on June 15, Brown said the area will certainly see business activity open up further.
“We just ask everyone to keep in mind that the virus continues to move about our community, so continue to do the little things we have learned over the past year to provide some level of protection,” said Brown. “The most important step is to get vaccinated. It’s safe, and it’s effective.”
As of Wednesday, more than 110,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the bi-county area, according to Brown.
“In Sutter County, 33.8 percent of residents are now fully vaccinated, while Yuba County is near the bottom at 25.4 percent fully vaccinated,” said Brown.
For more information on where to get a vaccination locally, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.