On the brink of moving into another phase of reopenings, Yuba-Sutter’s count of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to go up.
According to the daily online dashboard at BePreparedYuba.org and www.BePreparedSutter.org, there are 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus – 67 of which are in Sutter County, 33 in Yuba.
There are five patients currently hospitalized with the virus
A total 5,876 residents have been tested as of Wednesday, June 10.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the spike of 25 to 30 cases in the last two weeks remains a concern for several reasons.
One is large family gatherings. Luu referenced a local household in Sutter County where eight of the nine members contracted COVID-19.
“That (is) nearly one-third of their cases in the past couple weeks,” Luu said.
The second suspected cause for the spike can be traced to workplace outbreaks, based on a handful of individuals who have tested positive while working essential services, Luu said.
“These businesses, including construction, agriculture, manufacturing, have been allowed to remain open all this time and when we do make contact with them, certain of these businesses have not implemented robust COVID-19 infection control prevention practices,” Luu said.
Luu encourages all workplaces to implement a daily symptom assessment and temperature check; robust social distancing; and mandatory facial covering use when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“I highly encourage every business to really focus on that so that we don’t see ongoing workplace outbreaks,” Luu said.
While testing numbers continue to be on the rise, Luu said more can be done through either of the two area sites.
“I highly advise everyone who has signs or symptoms to go get tested right away,” Luu said. “You can just quickly register on the LHI OptumServe website, usually same-day. You can go to the Yuba County site currently at the Wheatland Community Center, or the Sutter County site at the Veterans Hall in Yuba City to get tested.”
Business reopening
Additionally, officials want to make sure proper safety protocol is followed beginning Friday when bars and wineries are allowed to reopen alongside family entertainment centers, gyms and museums.
Reopening guidelines are available for all sectors of the economy by visiting www.cdph.ca.gov and clicking on the link below COVID-19.
“The state’s guidance outlines protocols to ensure physical social distancing, disinfection/sanitation, and minimizing close physical contact amongst patrons and staff for extended periods,” Luu said.
For all local information pertaining to COVID-19, visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org. For any statewide information on coronavirus visit, https://www.cdph.ca.gov and click on the link below COVID-19.