Local confirmed cases remained at 44 on Friday with 28 cases in Sutter County and 16 in Yuba County. One person recovered on Friday, bringing the total number recovered to 34 and one person is currently hospitalized.
During her evening briefing Friday, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu addressed why it is important to stick to the current guidelines in place despite the seemingly low number of cases.
“We’re doing this because it’s very important that we stay the course, and we don’t go from zero to 100 percent,” Luu said.
The fact that the two newest cases came from household contacts is further evidence that the public should heed the orders of public health officials to isolate and home quarantine, Luu said.
She said there will be updates soon about test sites being set up in the Yuba-Sutter area. Gov. Gavin Newsom said there are 86 of the test sites in the state and there will be an increase.
Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown said a bi-county effort is ongoing to come up with a plan for a phased approach to reopening the economy that will be presented to Newsom. Brown said this plan is separate from the letter sent to Newsom on Friday that asked for local control over reopening the economy and was signed by six county boards of supervisors chairmen and several city mayors. The hope is to have the plan ready for the governor sometime next week, according to Brown.
Brown said three groups are working on different aspects of what reopening would look like. One group is working on how businesses would reopen, another on group gatherings like weddings and funerals and the last group is dealing with recreational activities.
“We have to abide by the state’s order and see if they’re willing to lower that in some areas,” Brown said.