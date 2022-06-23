After more than a month without any reported COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter area, health officials this week announced there have been two deaths that were attributed to the deadly virus.
In Sutter County, an individual in their early 80s who was fully vaccinated and boosted died as a result of COVID-19. In Yuba County, the individual who died because of COVID was in their late 60s and was fully vaccinated but not boosted.
The last reported death for both counties was in May. It involved an individual in their mid-90s who was not vaccinated.
Health officials in the country and around the world continue to stress that the best way to protect against serious illness or death caused by COVID-19 is to receive a vaccination and booster shot.
Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for children under five years old. Additionally, the FDA authorized the emergency use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in children as young as 6 months on June 17. The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children in that age group.
"Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's fight against COVID-19," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement. "We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today's decision, they can. … I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated."
According to an analysis of the Moderna vaccine conducted by the FDA, the vaccine was 50.6% effective against COVID among children 6 through 23 months of age and 36.8% effective among children 2 through 5 years of age.
In clinical trials, participants that were 6 months through 5 years of age reported side effects that included pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fever, and underarm or groin swelling/tenderness of lymph nodes in the same arm or thigh of injection.
For trial participants 6 through 36 months, the most common side effects included irritability/crying, sleepiness, and loss of appetite. For those 37 months through 5 years of age, side effects included fatigue, headache, muscle ache, chills, nausea/vomiting and joint stiffness.
According to the Mayo Clinic, children represent about 19% of all reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began and about 7.6 million child cases have been reported since early September 2021.
“While children are as likely to get COVID-19 as adults, kids are less likely to become severely ill,” the Mayo Clinic said. “Up to 50% of children and adolescents might have COVID-19 with no symptoms. However, some children with COVID-19 need to be hospitalized, treated in the intensive care unit or placed on a ventilator to help them breathe.”
The Mayo Clinic said certain medical conditions might increase a child's risk of serious illness with COVID-19. They include obesity, diabetes, asthma, congenital heart disease, genetic conditions, and conditions affecting the nervous system or metabolism.
Research also has suggested that disproportionately higher rates of COVID-19 are found in Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black children than in non-Hispanic white children, the Mayo Clinic said.
In Sutter County, 64% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. In Yuba County, 54% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
To schedule a vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.