Editor's note: A full year into the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccines slowly becoming available, it can be hard to keep things straight. Here's the second part in our attempt to provide a simple question/answer presentation on subjects that readers have let us know they're curious about … some of it is old information, some new.
The Appeal reached out to several individuals who have been at the forefront of handling the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Yuba-Sutter.
The following responses were provided regarding the pandemic’s impacts on the economy, nonprofits and the area’s only hospital.
Economic impacts
Q: How are local food banks doing?
A: Michelle Downing, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank CEO: Volunteers are always needed. As we find new ways to keep food on the table for people in response to the pandemic and when the pandemic is over, we need the help of volunteers. Our need right now is for volunteers to help us at distribution sites. We have 20 food distribution sites (12 in Sutter County and 8 in Yuba County). Volunteers can sign up at http://bttr.im/7s395 or call 530-673-3834.
Q: Are donations needed? If so, what is the biggest need?
A: The best way to support us is through monetary donations. It gives us the flexibility and funds to respond to the highest needs. Any amount makes an impact. We can turn a donated dollar into more meals. We work with manufacturers, retailers, and farmers to secure healthy food. For every dollar donated means more meals on the tables of families than if donated food purchased by paying retail prices.
Q: Are people able to access help? Has the method of providing service changed because of the virus?
A: Yes. Since the start of the pandemic, we have changed our distribution model to a drive thru. We find this to be the safest and most efficient way for us to provide food to our community.
Q: How busy are the local food banks?
A: The Foodbank served more people in 2020 than in 2019. In 2020 over 800,000 pounds of food was collected, stored, and distributed to about 110,000 people. The Foodbank’s work and the number of people it is serving was up about 72 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
Q: Are local nonprofits hurting because of the impact of the pandemic? In what ways?
A: Habitat for Humanity Deputy Director John Nicoletti: Our first quest was to make payroll and keep every staff member working. So, we cleaned and cleaned the ReStore. Once people realized there would be no going to Disneyland, they decided to work on household honeydews. That caused our ReStore to boom in sales and it also boomed in household donations. The donations kept coming and coming, and suddenly we were overwhelmed with stuff on the floor, sales going very well and no volunteers to help keep up.
Actually, Habitat has only had good problems to have. When all of the CARES Act and local government releasing support for businesses and nonprofits, we filled out every form, every grant, every funding stream we could find. Some were hoarding toilet paper, we hoarded grant forms. As a result, during COVID-19, we hired additional staff, became more engaged with our homeless consortium members, we have modified our offices to provide space to local nonprofits at no cost and kept building new homes for families in need. We are happy to report that Habitat for Humanity Yuba Sutter has served more families and individuals during the pandemic than we have in any other year of our existence.
Hands of Hope Executive Director Rick Millhollin: We have definitely felt the impact of COVID in a few ways. All of our volunteers had to abstain from serving due to many of them being in the vulnerable category. We lost our AARP volunteers for over a year, which caused staff to have to step in and take over their rolls, causing an increase in costs to our programs with no compensation available as we did not seek any of the early loans. Our donations are down, which was expected, and we have lost some grant funding locally that covered our coordinated entry staff. There again we have to cover that loss in our current and future fiscal year.
Client participation has been constant but we have had to regulate down to just showers and laundry and not allow our sheltered clients to congregate with day center clients to keep the threat of COVID spread down. Which means putting people out in the cold weather who have no place to go. We are also limited to a certain number of clients at a time in the day centers so we have to deal with frustrated clients who must be asked to go after their services so someone else can come in.
Q: Will we be able to start having big community events in 2021?
A: Owner/Partner Sapphire Marketing Group Kary Hauck: It is our fervent hope that we will see the return of large-scale community events in 2021. ... It has been a long, lonely 11 months for our community and we are thrilled at the idea of getting back to normal. The 2021 events that Sapphire Group has on our calendar are: Spring Bridal Showcase at the Frenchtown Inn (April 17), Marysville Peach Festival (July 16-17), The Swan Festival (Nov. 12-14) and the Marysville Christmas Parade (Dec. 4). As we get deeper into this year and closer to event execution, we will have a better idea of what precautions to undertake, if any. Our primary public duty is the safety of our community.
Q: Are the unemployment benefits problems worked out yet? What are the latest updates?
A: EDD Public Information Officer Barry White: EDD has now resolved 99.9% of the 1.6 million backlogged claims identified by the EDD Strike Team in mid-September. A backlogged claim is one that takes more than 21 days to issue first or further payment or disqualification, regardless if the claimant or EDD needs to take some type of action.
District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher: My office has seen EDD casework increase approximately 500 percent since the beginning of January, after previously declining through the fall of 2020. We continue to average 10-12 new cases per day. The issues my office sees most frequently are delays with identity verification, being moved to an extension, Bank of America debit card issues and account freezing, and reviews of new claims. There is a lot of general frustration with lack of information, misinformation, and inconsistent information being provided to constituents and legislative offices.
Q: Is the homeless situation worsening or complicated by the virus?
A: Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium Executive Director Johnny Burke: From March 2020 to now, 40 different clients who checked into locations in Yuba and Sutter said they became homeless because of COVID-19. He said at the Life Building Center and Hands of Hope, a normal day would see 30 or so clients inside getting resources. Now, a total of 10 people can be inside at a time including staff. Burke said the shelters are not turning people away. The clients who need daily resources and want to meet with counselors are being affected.
Adventist Health/Rideout
Q: How is our hospital doing currently?
A: Monica Arrowsmith, business development and community well-being executive for Adventist Health and Rideout: Our hospital is doing well – we still have patients hospitalized with COVID-19, but the number of patients is lower than they were at the end of December and beginning of January. For example, the number of patients hospitalized today is in the mid-40s, compared with close to 80 patients at the end of December. We continue to use overflow spaces to care for some of our patients, but our reliance on those spaces is slowly decreasing as well.
We are also conducting vaccination clinics for frontline workers and seniors 65+ who are patients of our Adventist Health Physician Network. After the vaccinations scheduled for this week, we will have given 4,467 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. We are working as hard as we can in cooperation and collaboration with all vaccinators in the community to protect our community as soon as possible.
Q: How has the hospital adapted over the past year, since early plans for using gymnasiums to helping people get treated at home, etc.?
A: Although the gymnasium care site sounded like a good idea, as we all found out, the level of care most patients need or needed was greater than a non-medical facility could provide. As it turned out, using our own facility, where the clinical and support staff, nursing and physician expertise, medical supplies, medical equipment and beds could be coordinated and managed to deliver the best care possible is what worked the best.
Probably the two biggest adaptations included standing up virtual visits for our physician office patients and the start up of Hospital@Home – a new program where we set up a virtual hospital unit, which is staffed with physicians and other staff around the clock from a remote “command center.” Each patient admitted to Hospital@Home has the latest hospital technology installed in their home, is monitored 24/7 from the command center, and is assigned the nursing and clinical staff who conduct on-site visits. This model provides for the expert care patients and their families need while being at home. To learn more, please visit https://bit.ly/3jd4r8M.
Q: Is staffing OK at the moment?
A: Yes, we have worked very hard to maintain the levels of staffing that all of our patients require. Over the past several months we have had supplementary staffing from various sources including from our Adventist Health Corporate Staffing Agency, state resources, the Emergency Medical Services Authority from our region, as well as the California National Guard. Mostly, though, we cannot speak highly enough of our physicians and staff. There are not enough words to describe the ongoing care, commitment and expertise they continue to provide to all our patients.
Q: Is the hospital getting the personal protective equipment (PPE) and resources it needs?
A: Yes.
Q: Is the virus still posing a sizable financial challenge for the hospital?
A: Yes, we have incurred substantial increases in costs associated with PPE and supplies, vaccine administration, as well as significant additional costs related to supplemental and agency staffing. At the same time, patients with COVID-19 have a longer length of stay, which carries with it increased costs that are not accounted for in reimbursement schedules. Having said that, we continue to closely monitor our financials and believe that with increasing our services and careful management of our costs, our 2021 outlook, although challenging, also looks promising.
Q: Aside from the ongoing COVID-19 response, is the hospital able to continue delivering all the other care and services it needs to?
A: Yes, although for the past several weeks during the height of the surge, we postponed surgeries and procedures that our physicians and surgeons determined, after individual evaluation, could be safely postponed. All other care and services continue to be provided, including our new Urgent Care Service, which we opened in November, and our new electrophysiology (heart rhythm) service, which began in January. We are very proud that despite the significant impact this pandemic has had on all of us, we have been able to continue to add to our service offerings to this community.