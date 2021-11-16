A Sutter County resident was reported Tuesday to have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus in the Yuba-Sutter region to 248.
The person who was reported Tuesday was an unvaccinated resident in their mid-70s, according to Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith.
As of Nov. 10, 60.97 percent of Sutter County residents have been fully vaccinated and 51.77 percent of Yuba County residents have been fully vaccinated.
To date, 90.23 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the region have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated since January.