An unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their early 60s was the latest COVID-related death in the Yuba-Sutter region, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for the county.
The total number of deaths related to COVID in the area is now 195 since the start of the pandemic.
Active cases continued to slowly decrease with a report of 1,340 on Wednesday, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
Hospitalizations related to COVID rose slightly to 66 with 19 currently in the intensive care unit.
According to the dashboard, 50.83 percent of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have been fully vaccinated in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Sutter County has a full vaccination rate of 54.86 percent while Yuba County lags behind with 45.56 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
The overwhelming majority of those hospitalized and dying in the region from COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals, according to dashboard data.