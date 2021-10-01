Another unvaccinated Yuba-Sutter area death related to COVID-19 was reported Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 219.
The death reported Friday was a Yuba County resident in their early 60s who was not vaccinated, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
There were 42 hospitalizations reported Friday with 12 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 93.9 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 94.62 percent of the deaths in the region have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Moving forward, the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard will no longer update on Fridays, said Brown. The bi-county dashboard will now be updated Mondays through Thursdays.