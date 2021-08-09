An unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their early 70s was reported to have died due to COVID-19 on Monday, according to Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith.
The individual lived at home prior to being hospitalized several weeks ago at Adventist Health/Rideout, Smith said.
Cases increased by 102 on Monday for a total of 17,943 cases. As of press time Monday, there were 751 open cases. The amount of cases in Sutter County increased by 49 and by 53 in Yuba County. There are currently 46 individuals hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, 12 residents are in the intensive care unit.
Both Yuba and Sutter counties continue to have some of the highest case rates and test positivity in the state, according to Dr. Phuong Luu with the Bi-County Public Health Office.
Yuba County is averaging 35 new cases per 100,000 people daily and a 14 percent test positivity rate. Sutter County is averaging 33 new cases per 100,000 at a 12.9 percent test positivity rate, Luu said.
“We continue to have vaccination coverage rates much lower than the state,” Luu said. “Among those who are 12 years and older, only 50 percent of Sutter County residents are fully vaccinated and only 41 percent of Yuba County residents.”
Luu said public health will continue to ensure the community has access to the most current guidance on how to best protect people against COVID-19, including testing and vaccination sites.
Yuba County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Meghan Marshall said she’s concerned about the reopening of schools to full-day, in-person instruction.
“Yuba County Public Health will continue to work with Yuba County Office of Education and our local school districts to ensure immediate access to information and resources to minimize confusion with the overall goal being protection of the health and safety of our children while they are desperately looking forward to some semblance of normalcy,” Marshall said.