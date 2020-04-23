Local gov’t continues to encourage people to wear facial coverings
As the shelter-in-place order continues, Yuba-Sutter residents are encouraged, but not required, to wear facial coverings when leaving home to perform essential activities like grocery shopping or going into work, according to Yuba County’s website BePreparedYuba.org.
Anyone visiting county facilities is required to wear masks.
The California Department of Public Health said the primary role of face masks is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well.
For those who do not already have a face mask, a simple no-sew alternative can be made using just two rubber bands and a bandana. A step-by-step guide can be found at www.yuba.org/coronavirus/FaceCoverings.php.
Your Comments
We asked our Facebook friends about the possibility of phasing out the shelter-in-place order. “Is this a good idea? A dangerous idea? And is it too soon to start opening non-essential businesses, or have orders been too strict?”
This post drew copious comments. Here are a couple:
-- April Mathis: Of course it’s a good idea. It’s an idea our country was founded on. Let local governments run things. Every county is seeing something different because every county is different!
-- Andy Murdock: Open up and then you’ll have people start complaining about having to wear masks and staying six feet away. Then you’ll have people complaining that they can’t shake hands. Then you’ll have people whining about having to wash their hands.Then you’ll know what COVID-19 really does to the body.