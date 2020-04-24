CDC says keep washing your hands
Don’t forget: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should clean their hands often to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing,” it is stated on the CDC website.
To properly wash your hands, the CDC recommends wetting your hands with clean, running water before applying soap. Next, lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap and then lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
According to the CDC website, an easy way to time the recommended 20 seconds of scrubbing is by humming the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
Next, rinse hands well under clean, running water and dry them with a clean towel or air dry them.
When soap and water is not readily available, the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
-- Richard Agesen: Has anyone looked around while you were out? A very large percentage of the people are not wearing any kind of masks! Go to Walmart and look around. There are more people not wearing them than are. As much as I would like to see things opened up, I feel we should not be in such a hurry.