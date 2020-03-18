The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District will meet at 7 p.m. at 1970 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst.
FRIDAY
EVENT
– Blood drive: The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive will be at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Those that donate blood will receive a $5 Starbucks card.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures. If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed through March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org.
– Sutter County Museum will be closed beginning today (March 19), until further notice. In the meantime, the museum will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in the shop. People can call to pay and the museum will ship the books. For more information and updates on when the museum will open, sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
– Sutter County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
– Yuba County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
– Starting Monday, March 16, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
– The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center, 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City, will be temporarily closed until further notice. This facility is owned by the Regional Waste Management Authority and operated by Recology Yuba-Sutter. For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.
CANCELED AND POSTPONED EVENTS
– All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
– All Yuba City recreation events have been canceled until Monday, April 13.
– The Sutter County Museum is canceling all public programs until March 31. Events at the library have been canceled until March 31.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
– Workshops at the Sutter County One Stop have been canceled beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. Sutter County One Stop will remain open, but requests visitors to call the office prior to visiting at 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
Thursday, March 19:
– Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Sacramento Valley Landowners Association annual meeting has been postponed for a couple of months. For more information, contact Barbara LeVake at 916-708-7030 or email barbara@blevake.com.
– Sutter County Republican Women Federated’s monthly meeting has been postponed. For more information, call Chary Dunn at 673-0317.
Friday, March 20:
– Spring Fling, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, has been postponed. For more information, call 673-6550.
– TCD Movie Night, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, has been postponed. For more information, call 763-2414.
Saturday, March 21:
– Yuba-Sutter Brewfest, at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, has been postponed.
– Chapters of Life, a John Paris Piano Concert, has been canceled. For more information, call 742-2787.
Sunday, March 22:
– Colusa Firefighter’s Association’s pancake breakfast has been postponed. For more information, call the station at 458-7721.
Tuesday, March 24:
– UC Cooperative Extension will postpone their Soil, Water and Pest management Training for Field Workers. All UCCE events that are scheduled through April 3 will be postponed. For more information, contact Sarah Light at 822-4715.