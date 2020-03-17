The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at Williams City Hall, 810 E St., Williams.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
– Yuba City Youth Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District will meet at 7 p.m. at 1970 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst.
CLOSURES AND CANCELATIONS
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures. If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
– Sutter County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
– Yuba County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
– Starting Monday, March 16, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
– The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center, 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City, will be temporarily closed until further notice. For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.
CANCELED AND POSTPONED EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum is cancelling all public programs until March 31. Events at the Sutter County Library have been canceled until March 31.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
– Workshops at the Sutter County One Stop have been canceled beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. Sutter County One Stop will remain open, but request visitors to call the office prior to visiting at 822-5120 ext. 3068.
Wednesday, March 18:
– Shakespeare Readers’ Theater, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, had been be postponed. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care – a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery and those interested in self care – meetings have been canceled for the month of March. For more information, call 701-8961.
Thursday, March 19:
– Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Sacramento Valley Landowners Association annual meeting has been postponed for a couple of months. For more information, contact Barbara LeVake at (916) 708-7030 or email barbara@blevake.com.
– Sutter County Republican Women Federated’s monthly meeting has been postponed. For more information, call Chary Dunn at 673-0317.
Friday, March 20:
– Spring Fling, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, has been postponed. For more information, call 673-6550.
– TCD Movie Night, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, has been postponed. For more information, call 763-2414.
– The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
Saturday, March 21:
– Yuba-Sutter Brewfest, at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, has been postponed.
– Chapters of Life, a John Paris Piano Concert, has been canceled. For more information, call 742-2787
Sunday, March 22:
– Colusa Firefighter’s Association’s pancake breakfast has been postponed. For more information, call the station at 458-7721.