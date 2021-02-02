Daily COVID-19 case counts continue to drop in the Yuba-Sutter area, which is a promising sign for businesses that have been impacted by the state’s colored-tier system.
There is still plenty of work that needs to be done, as the area remains in the state’s most restrictive tier (purple). Yuba County is currently seeing 39.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people, with a testing positivity rate of 13 percent. Sutter County is currently seeing 40.9 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people, with a 13.2 test positivity rate. In order to move into the next less restrictive tier (red), each county would need to drop to seven new cases per day per 100,000 people with a test positivity between 5-8 percent.
“We still have work to do – which we will have to keep up even if and when we move tiers – but a downward trend is the first step,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Registration for this weekend’s county-sponsored vaccination clinic for Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older will open at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday) – the third such event put on since the process was opened up to the public. The area received 1,000 doses this week to administer to local residents that qualify, as well as 46 doses carried over from last weekend’s event that weren’t administered due to no-shows or cancellations.
Sutter County residents can find vaccination clinic information at SutterCounty.org/vaccine (under “Vaccine Registration” page). Yuba County residents can find information at Yuba.org/vaccines (after selecting “For the Public,” go to “Vaccine Registration”). Those without internet access can call 634-7496 (Yuba County), or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
“We are seeing a drop in daily case count, which is great news but please note that we still have a high number of hospitalized patients, with 58 currently hospitalized and 13 of those in the ICU. We are also seeing new deaths nearly every day,” Luu said. “With the expected arrival of the new variants – which are more contagious and more deadly – now more than ever we need to stick to those tenets.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 58 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,802 cases. There are currently 679 active cases in the area.
Seventy-three people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. A total of 122 local residents have died to date due to the virus. One death was reported on Tuesday.