As part of the directive for Yuba-Sutter residents to shelter in place due to the coronavirus situation starting first thing today, public health officials established a list of essential activities that are exempt.
While the directive is viewed as just a recommendation at this point, Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it’s possible officials could determine at a later date to make it an order, which would be enforceable – as some north state jurisdictions have recently experienced, including Yolo County and several Bay Area counties.
Under the local directive, essential activities are defined as:
– Activities or tasks essential to health and safety (medical supplies, health care, etc.).
– To obtain necessary services or supplies (food, pet supplies, etc.).
– To engage in outdoor activity that complies with social distancing requirements.
– To care for a family member or pet in another household.
– To perform work providing essential products and services.
First responder agencies and essential government functions will resume under the directive.
The directive also includes a list of about 20 essential businesses, some of which include grocery stores, gas stations, post offices, pharmacies, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks, food cultivation, media, and agricultural processing facilities, among others.
Essential travel is also highlighted in the directive.
Purposes exempt from the directive include travel related to any essential activities; to care for elderly or dependents; for educational purposes; adhering to law enforcement or court order; and to return to one’s place of residence.
For more information, visit www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org.