The Yuba-Sutter area lost a treasured member of the community Tuesday with the passing of Didar Singh Bains, a Yuba City resident who had a profound impact not only in the place in which he lived, but for those around the world as well.
Bains died Tuesday at his home at age 84.
One of the 26 founding members of the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, Bains was instrumental in the establishment of the temple. On March 15, the Yuba City City Council passed a motion naming a new park along Harter Parkway after Bains, an area businessman and farmer who was well known and respected within the Yuba-Sutter community.
“We are forever thankful and grateful for the impact he has made on this community and the opportunities he’s provided,” Bains’ son and Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said Wednesday. “He laid a foundation not only for his family, but also the entire community. And not just locally, but internationally as well. We’re going to make sure his legacy lives on. His contribution to this community has been priceless. He always wanted to do the right thing, put the people and community first. He was the epitome of a selfless servant. He was inspirational. He served his faith, the community and was an inspiration to all. It’s all about hard work. Live an honest and hard-working life to share with others in need or your neighbors, but always be thankful.”
Didar Bains was born on April 20, 1938, in Nangal Kurd, District Hoshiapur, India, to Gurpal Singh Bains and Amar Kaur Bains. According to the family, he came to the U.S. and the Yuba-Sutter area in 1958.
Bains and his wife, Santi Marie Bains, were married for 58 years. He was the father of Ajit, Diljit, and Karm Bains and leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy.
“He lived and worked in the fertile fields as a farm laborer,” the family said of Didar Bains. “He decided to call Yuba City home because of the potential he saw in the land’s soil, weather, and its likeness to Punjab, India. Through his hard work and determination, he acquired land in California, Washington, Canada, Florida, and India, to add to their modest beginnings. He became the largest independent peach grower in the world, earning him the title of the ‘Peach King.’ He was also the second largest cranberry grower for Ocean Spray.”
As a founding member of the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, Bains was described by his family as a “very religious man” who was a “fearless leader and active community member.” The family said his desire to give back was demonstrated by his philanthropy and “someone who cared for mankind.” Years after the initial three acres of land were donated for the Sikh Temple Gurdwara, Bains purchased the surrounding land and donated it to the temple.
In a staff report regarding the naming of the new park along Harter Parkway between Colusa Highway and Butte House Road, Yuba City officials said Bains was a “significant figure” in Yuba City.
“As a board member of the California Canning Peach Association, Mr. Bains has had a direct impact on California’s agricultural policies, establishing a long list of benefits to local growers and farmers,” the staff report said.
With an estimated total cost of $3,257,029.77, Didar S. Bains Park will have features that include 42 parking spots, two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children, the Appeal previously reported.
In a letter to the city requesting that the park be named for Bains, several family, friends and community leaders offered their support for the decision. They included Karm Bains, Harpreet B. Bains, Kash Gill, John Cassidy, Rory Ramirez, Gayle Barkhouse, Karen Cartoscelli, and Kary Hauck.
“The land where the new park at Harter Parkway will be built, was donated by Didar S. Bains and his partners in business, making the development of the public park possible,” the letter to the city said. “A prolific farmer, the land for which this park will sit was just one of the orchards that Mr. Bains farmed, which makes the naming of the park in his honor fitting.”
In the letter, Bains’ experience in the U.S. can best be described as the prototypical American dream that so many immigrants who come to the country hope to achieve.
“Didar Singh Bains arrived in the US in 1958 with $8 to his name and the belief that money could grow on trees,” the letter said. “A young Sikh farmer, Didar believed that farming is close to Godliness. When he took a whiff of the prime Columbian loam lining the fields of Yuba City, he knew he’d found paradise and home.”
The letter said that during Bains’ peak farming days, he farmed thousands of acres of land in 13 counties and three different countries, the Appeal previously reported. He also served on the Board of Directors for the California Canning Peach Association for more than 30 years, helping to establish prices and negotiating sales that continue to benefit peach growers to this day.
Bains also is recognized, the letter said, as a worldwide religious leader and the founder of the World Sikh Organization.
“By naming the park at Harter Parkway in honor of Didar S. Bains, the City of Yuba City is honoring Didar Bains’ tireless commitment, fearless leadership and generous spirit which has given hope to thousands of people both here and abroad while honoring Didar’s priceless local contributions,” the letter concluded.
Bains is survived by his wife, Santi Bains; his son Ajit and daughter-in-law Carmen; his daughter Diljit and son-in-law Avtar; his son Karmdeep and daughter-in-law Harpreet; two brothers, Dilbag and Jaswant Bains; and three sisters, Gurmeet Gill, Resham Nagra and Surinder Dale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gurpal and Amar Bains; and his two sisters, Parkash Kaur Gill and Harbans Kaur Bihala.
A funeral service, open to the public, will be held Sunday at River Valley High School, located at 801 El Margarita Rd. in Yuba City.
Services will begin at 10 a.m., with final prayers at 1 p.m. held at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara in Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Rd.