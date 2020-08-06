Bi-County Public Health Office Dr. Phuong Luu said it’s been promising to see more and more residents wearing facial coverings in public, though it’s going to take more than just staying vigilant while out and about to address the issue.
With at least half of local cases originating from social gatherings, Luu said, residents should be practicing safety precautions at home in addition to when they are in public, considering the Yuba-Sutter region had its largest single-day increase in cases this week.
“The fact is, people should not be hosting social gatherings right now,” Luu said. “If you choose to be riskier and host or attend a gathering, consider doing what you can, and asking your attendees to follow suit, to lower the risk of transmission: limit the number of households you interact with; social distance of at least six feet or more; wear a facial covering when coming into close contact with anyone you don’t live with; practice good hand hygiene; don’t share food or utensils; and stay home if you are sick with any symptoms, even if mild.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 31 on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,465 cases.
Thirty-two people recovered from the virus and 29 residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
Ten local residents have died due to the virus to date. A total of 12,569 residents have been tested.
Luu said each individual person’s response to COVID-19 is based on a sliding scale of risk, with the safest action being staying home and the riskiest being not practicing any of the safety tenets.
“Somewhere in the middle are actions that are fairly simple to practice that can decrease the risk, and that’s by practicing the tenets we all know and have been talking about for months,” she said. “We’d all like to get back to normal. While we await a safe and effective vaccine, we must all alter our behaviors to lower the number of confirmed cases each day so we can open our communities back up for business, as well as prevent unnecessary suffering and deaths.”