Election Day Greetings, everyone.
There won't be much in the way of results until after 8 p.m., when polls close. Local election officials will post mail ballot totals first. Yuba County will update with precinct numbers through the night; Sutter County won't update additional numbers until Weds. morning.
One thing is clear already: Yuba-Sutter residents are showing great interest in this election and early voting has surpassed previous totals.
Here are some numbers reported in the last presidential election (Nov. 8, 2016):
-- According to Yuba County's statement of election, 2016:
President Trump received 4,652 precinct votes, 8,518 mail votes, for a total of 13,170.
Hillary Clinton received 2,894 precinct votes, 5,061 mail votes, for a total of 7,910 votes.
There were 33,694 registered voters and 23,558 voted, for a turn out of 69.92 percent.
There were 8,350 total precinct and 15,208 total mail ballots. (As of Friday, Yuba County had already received more than 15,000 mail ballots.)
-- According to Sutter County's statement of election, 2016:
President Trump received 4,873 precinct votes, 13,303 mail votes, for a total of 18,176 votes.
Hillary Clinton received 3,471 precinct votes, 9,605 mail votes, for a total of 13,076 votes.
There were 45,664 registered voters and 34,422 voted for a turn out of 75.38 percent.
There were 9,116 total precinct votes and 25,306 mail votes. (As of Friday, Sutter County had already received 24,000 mail votes.