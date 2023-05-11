According to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center, a moderate earthquake occurred in the Chester area at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.
The 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred approximately nine miles outside of Chester. Aftershocks could be felt in the Yuba-Sutter area a few minutes after the initial quake.
The California Integrated Seismic Network predicts more aftershocks within the next week with up to 32 being magnitude 3 or higher, which are large enough to be felt throughout the Northstate. The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but a large aftershock could temporarily increase the number of aftershocks, officials said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Thursday’s quake centered in the waters of Lake Almanor in northwestern Plumas County.
The epicenter was 23 miles southeast of Lassen Peak, 28 miles west-southwest of Susanville and 50 miles northeast of Chico, The Sacramento Bee reported. It also was reportedly felt about 120 miles south in Sacramento and Elk Grove, north to Redding and east to Reno.
A Plumas County sheriff’s official told The Bee that there were no reports of damage or injuries, and that rock slides are not unusual in the area following past year’s fires and storms.
“We have absolutely no reports of any damage to date or any injuries,” said sheriff’s Patrol Commander Carson Wingfield. “We do have county crews inspecting county buildings and the school district is inspecting buildings.”