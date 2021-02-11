Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older who have yet to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine still have an opportunity to register for this weekend’s county-sponsored clinic.
The area had 1,200 open slots for this weekend’s clinic, the fourth such clinic put on by local public health offices. In past weeks, the slots filled up within an hour or two, but this week there were still a few hundred available spots for both first doses and second doses as of Thursday afternoon.
“(In total,) 4,328 doses have been administered through county-sponsored clinics,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Out of that, 770 persons have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose Moderna series.”
Local residents eligible for the vaccine can still register at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine by following the directions under the registration link. Those without internet access can call 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
“We remain in the purple tier though we are seeing improvements in our numbers,” Luu said. “However, we are still experiencing several deaths each week. Especially with the more contagious and more deadly variant that we can assume is already in our area, it continues to remain paramount to practice those tenants.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 34 on Thursday, bringing the total to 14,204 cases. There are currently 560 active cases in the area.
Forty-six people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, while 42 people recovered from the virus. A total of 128 local residents have died to date.