Following is an advisory from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office:
First responders with jurisdiction that includes the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will be conducting training exercises in and around the soon-to-open venue in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, this evening from approximately 4 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
The training is not open to the public. There will be heavy police and fire personnel presence in the area for the training; however, there are no scheduled road closures. The planned drills are to help familiarize first responders with the layout of the new building and grounds prior to the facility’s upcoming Grand Opening, and to prepare for future responses in the event of an emergency.
Please be advised that the training this evening may include loud sound such as simulated gunfire and active shooter scenarios, with lights and siren responses. We are making this announcement to the public in an effort to alleviate any concerns the training activities may cause to nearby residents or persons passing through the area.