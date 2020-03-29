The state’s shelter-in-place order leaves open the possibility for citing individuals and non-essential businesses that do not comply, but so far most in Yuba-Sutter are taking heed of the new normal.
Also, those who gather in groups can be cited under the order, but most people in the area are maintaining the six feet of social distancing, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown
“Avoiding gatherings that include anyone outside of one’s own household is a key component of public health efforts to keep the spread of coronavirus in check,” Brown said via email.
Brown said the term “household” does not include family members who live next door or in another part of town.
Essential services listed on the state’s COVID-19 response website that will remain open for people to utilize include gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks, laundromats and essential state and local government functions.
At first it was difficult for some restaurants and bars in the area to adjust to the new order, but as of now officials have seen compliance from the majority of businesses.
“We do get some reports of establishments trying to remain open, which could certainly result in citations and fines, at some point,” Brown said. “Right now, the greater focus is on education ... In a few days, non-essential businesses attempting to operate can face fines or similar enforcement.”
The code being used in the statewide order, according to Brown, is Government Code 8665 that says those who refuse or willfully neglect the order will be guilty of a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine that does not exceed $1,000 or no more than six months in prison
Brown said the bi-county call center has received calls about non-essential businesses that are still operating and is collecting that information and passing it along.
Local law enforcement is taking the lead in enforcing the directive, but the focus is on education.
Residents can call a public hotline to report non-compliant business activity to the Yuba City Police Department at 822-4660.
Agencies in Yuba-Sutter posted flyers on social media that are being delivered to non-essential businesses in the area that are not complying with the orders.
The Yuba City Police Department started having officers deliver flyers to businesses last week, according to a news release. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said deputies are doing the same and that the two departments are working closely together.
He said fines won’t be issued unless public health officials direct them to or people continue to be non-compliant.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said deputies conducted proactive visits to businesses last week and also to places like churches to educate them about the situation.
She said this week, deputies will contact non-compliant businesses as needed.
“So far we’ve been seeing very good compliance,” Carbah said.