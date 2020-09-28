The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that all evacuation orders and evacuation warnings issued within Yuba County due to the North Complex Fire have been lifted. Also, Pacific Gas & Electric announced that households that lost power Sunday due to a shutoff, were having power restored.
Communities affected by the evacuation announcement, including Rackerby, Forbestown, Brownsville, Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, and Strawberry Valley, are now fully open.
“Please remain vigilant as we continue to move forward through this fire season,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Department personnel said in a statement.
As of Monday morning, all Yuba County roads affected by the fire had reopened as well.
Containment lines within the west zone of the North Complex Fire were tested by strong winds, higher temperatures and low humidity levels over the weekend, according to Cal Fire, but lines continued to hold.
“Firefighters continue to aggressively mop up hotspots within the fire perimeter to prevent any chance of embers or debris crossing the fire line,” according to an incident report released by Cal Fire on Monday morning just before the evacuation orders were lifted. “Tactical patrols are being conducted in the fire area to identify hazards to be mitigated to ensure the area is safe when home and land owners return.”
As of Monday, the west zone of the North Complex Fire had burned 84,595 acres and was 88 percent contained.
The entire North Complex Fire has burned 306,135 acres of land and was 78 percent contained on Monday. A total of 2,342 structures have been destroyed in the blaze – 1,523 residential, 59 commercial and 760 other structures – and 113 structures have been damaged. Of those, 51 structures were residential, five were commercial and 57 were other kinds of structures.
To date, 15 fatalities have been reported due to the complex in addition to two first responder injuries.
Public Safety Power Shutoff event
Due to a forecast of severely dry conditions and strong, gusty winds over the weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Company de-energized power to an estimated 1,891 customers in the area around Brownsville, Dobbins and Rackerby as part of a public safety power shutoff that began on Sunday.
PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon the utility had restored power to 35 percent of the 1,891 customers affected by the shutoff.
According to Moreno, power has been restored to the Dobbins area and crews were continuing efforts to get power restored to the remaining areas affected.
Moreno said power was expected to be restored to the remaining customers by Monday evening.
Weather
After extreme fire weather caused concerns about wildfires burning in the region over the weekend, the National Weather Service said winds are forecast to decrease on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.
Low daytime humidity levels will continue for most of the week along with poor overnight recoveries in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.
Above average temperatures reaching into the mid- and upper 90s are expected through Thursday. The hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday, before temperatures cool back down to normal this weekend.
Resources
– Due to the North Complex Fire, some CalFresh customers may be eligible to purchase hot, prepared foods with their benefits.
According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, CalFresh customers in Butte, Glenn, Plumas, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties can temporarily buy hot, prepared meals at local grocery and food stores that accept EBT through Oct. 22.
While the change went into effect on Friday, Yuba County OES officials said it could take 24-36 hours for stores to make the necessary changes to allow for the sale of hot food.
For more information, call the Yuba County Customer Service Center at 1-877-652-0739.