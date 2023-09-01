“We're here to do two things, the first thing is find peace and love inside of ourselves … then, to the extent that you can do that, you go out and serve people.”
This was the generalized response Jonathan Robinson received after interviewing hundreds of spiritualists and religious leaders including the late Mother Teresa, Wayne Dyer, and Ram Dass, as well as living teachers such as Deepak Chopra, Byron Katie, and the Dalai Lama.
He had asked them all the same question, “Why are we here and what are we supposed to do with our lives?,” and recorded each of their answers in a series of books and tapes.
Robinson’s work gained prominence in the world of self-help, enlightenment, and motivational speaking during the 1990s after making multiple appearances on notable broadcasts such as the “Oprah Winfrey Show” and CNN. As an author, Robinson has now published 14 books, two of which were included on the New York Times Bestsellers List.
His more recent title, “The Enlightenment Project: How I Went From Depressed to Blessed, and You Can Too,” was just released last year and is currently listed as number one in the category of “Spiritual Growth” on Amazon.
“My focus has always been how to access more peace, love, and joy,” said Robinson. “So part of my mission has been to get the best, most powerful techniques and give them away for free to millions of people.”
To achieve this goal, Robinson posts his interviews with renowned spiritual leaders on his website and podcasting platform known as “Awareness Explorers.” This podcast, co-hosted with Brian Tom O'Connor, is also reported to be one of the nation’s top-performing streams within the spiritual category.
Robinson, who obtained a master’s degree in counseling psychology from UC Santa Barbara, moved to Nevada City nearly 25 years ago while following the spiritual teachings of Justin Gold. He found the area to be a quiet respite from his harsh upbringing in Los Angeles and decided to remain there while assisting in a number of charitable organizations and projects.
He left Gold’s group approximately 10 years ago to focus on sharing his spiritual “shortcuts” and ways to increase individual happiness and satisfaction. These include quick meditations, exercises in presence, and practicing habitual gratitude.
“Thankfully, I'm lazy, so most of what I do and teach takes less than a minute,” joked Robinson.
In his youth, Robinson experienced intense suicidal thoughts and emotional trauma which drove him to explore a number of religious teachings, psychiatric theories, and spiritual therapies. With healing came Robinson’s desire to share his experiences and discoveries with as many people as possible. His findings have now reached an estimated 300 million people worldwide with a following that continues to grow.
“I found certain things that worked for me and I wanted those things to be as available as the TV is to everyone,” said Robinson. “Everyone has to find what works for them, so it's definitely a journey, and my latest book is kind of a ‘greatest hits’ compilation, so to speak, from some of the world's best spiritual teachers and practitioners.”
When not writing or traveling for various seminars, workshops, or speaking gigs, Robinson volunteers weekly at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada County. There, he primarily focuses on different meditation techniques and advises prisoners to view jail as if it were a monastery.
“With that amount of free time, you might as well learn to meditate,” joked Robinson. “Plus every week I get to experience the feeling of getting out of jail.”
In Robinson’s own free time, he enjoys snuggling with his dogs, taking in local sights, playing guitar and pickleball, and connecting with his “tribe.”
To learn more about Robinson and his work, visit TheEnlightenmentProject.net, the AwarenessExplorers.com, or FindingHappiness.com.