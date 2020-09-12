Conditions in the Yuba-Sutter region continued as hazy with unhealthy air quality and below normal temperatures, ranging from 86 to 89 degrees as the highs and lows dropping down to 59 through Monday.
The Willow Fire burning in Dobbins was 40 percent contained and had charred over 1,300 acres as of Saturday, according to the latest Cal Fire incident report.
The northbound side of Willow Glen Road at Marysville Road remained closed, along with Frenchtown Road at New York House Road, Indiana Ranch Road at Eagle Trail, Oregon House Road at Fountain House Road, Robinson Mill Road at Laporte Road.
Cal Fire reported on Saturday new evacuation orders beginning along the northern Yuba County border from Strawberry Valley to Forbestown and south to Rackerby and Brownsville-Challenge all the way over the upper portion of Bullards Bar Reservoir.
“Please take this evacuation seriously and begin moving immediately, to allow plenty of time to get to safety,” Cal Fire said in a news release. “The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City is prepared to receive evacuees.”
There was also a new voluntary evacuation advisory administered by the Yuba County Sheriff Office.
YCSO is calling for a voluntary evacuation of the Oregon House/Dobbins region that is north of Marysville Road between French Town Road to the west, Indiana Ranch Road to the east, and Forsythe Road to the north.
North Complex Fires
As of Saturday, the North Complex Fires, which includes the Bear and Claremont Fire, had burned 252,313 acres and was 21 percent contained. At last check nine people had died.