A fire consumed a vacant portion of the Ice House on Friday afternoon in Marysville as firefighters from Marysville, Linda, Olivehurst and Yuba City fought to contain the blaze that sent large plumes of smoke into the air along B Street.
Situated between the Marysville Fire Department and the California Department of Transportation building, Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom told the Appeal at the scene that nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire. He said there were no reports of injuries or trapped individuals.
At around 3 p.m., he said no firefighters had been hurt battling the blaze. However, emergency personnel were on scene to monitor the situation. Several firefighters could be seen taking periodic rests as they battled the fire in high-temperature conditions.
A spokesperson for PG&E said power was cut off as smoke and water circled power lines above. The representative said about 1,100 customers would be without power until the fire was brought under control.
Several government buildings also were without power, including the Yuba County Government Center.
City officials at the scene confirmed that the portion of the Ice House building that was on fire had been vacant and to their knowledge was not currently used as part of the business.
Along with large amounts of smoke, periodic bursts of flames could be seen on top of the building and inside.
As of Friday afternoon, Heggstrom said he did not know what the cause of the fire was or how much damage had been done.