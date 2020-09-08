Wildfires continue to ravage the state, with over 2.2 million acres burned so far in 2020 – as of Tuesday, nearly 14,000 firefighters were battling 25 major wildfires across California, according to Cal Fire.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order on Tuesday afternoon for parts of the foothills – residents in the area of La Porte Road and New York Flat Road, north of Brownsville to the county lines at Butte and Plumas – due to a wildfire pushing toward Yuba County. Communities impacted included Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.
The state is currently under a Red Flag Warning due to the weather conditions, particularly the combination of strong winds and low relative humidity, which can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
National Weather Service forecaster Cory Mueller said wind gusts were expected to reach up to 35 miles per hour in the Yuba-Sutter area on Tuesday, and while it was expected to die down overnight, there would still be some lingering gusty winds today that could reach up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 90s for the rest of the week, with overnight lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
“We want to make sure residents are practicing wildfire safety, which is something that should be done every day, but especially over the next few days,” Mueller said on Tuesday. “We are encouraging people to avoid any burning for the time being, to avoid driving on dry grasses or cutting lawns, anything that could cause a spark.”
Bullards Bar Reservoir closed its campsites for the next several days over fire safety concerns, and the Tahoe National Forest is temporarily closed to camping for the same reason. Nearby counties have also had to evacuate certain areas due to wildfires – the town of La Porte and the Little Grass Valley Reservoir were put under evacuation orders on Tuesday.
On top of that, about 2,400 Yuba County foothill residents have been without power since Monday night due to a Pacific Gas and Electric Company power shutoff, which cut electricity to approximately 172,000 customers in 22 counties due to forecasts of dry, hot weather with strong winds that posed significant fire risk.
PGE spokesperson Paul Moreno said crews will begin inspecting power lines today with the hopes of restoring power to all customers by 9 p.m., weather permitting. He said crews will patrol the lines after the severe weather has passed and restore power as they progress, so it will be carried out in stages throughout the day.
“We’ve been making improvements to our PSPS (public safety power shutoff) program so that events are shorter, smaller and smarter,” Moreno said. “We’ve installed switching devices in the field to help us better isolate and reduce the footprint of a PSPS event, and we have more resources on hand to patrol power lines for any damage before we restore power. Customers and local agencies also have access to more precise info on timing, impacted areas, etc.”
Two resources centers were established in the foothills to assist residents impacted by the shutoffs – at the Alcouffe Center (9185, Marysville Road, Oregon House) and the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department (16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville). Both community resource centers will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. while power is out.
Air quality
Due to the various wildfires across the state, the Yuba-Sutter area’s air quality was in the category of unhealthy on Tuesday, according to the California Air Resources Board. Since the wildfires first began this season – around the Aug. 17 timeframe when the region experienced lightning storms – the area’s air quality has fluctuated from unhealthy to hazardous on various occasions.
“The main danger right now is more fires, considering the wind conditions, so we’re concerned like anyone that there could be more fires or rapid spreading. Where the smoke is coming from is tougher to answer,” said Christopher Brown, air pollution control officer for the Feather River Air Quality Management District. “Basically, the whole valley is a big bowl and the bowl is filled with smoke that is sloshing around based on the wind direction.”
Over the weekend, the smoke that covered the area was from the Creek Fire down near Fresno. Due to changing wind patterns, Tuesday’s smoke-filled skies could be attributed to two different fires part of the North Complex – the Claremont Fire and Bear Fire. Another big contributor to the area’s air quality in recent weeks have been the fires in Glenn County, Brown said.
When the air quality reaches unhealthy status, experts advise residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities to minimize exposure. Those that are more sensitive to the smoke are likely to experience adverse health impacts.
“I really hope (the smoke) diminishes soon. I think some of the smoke will be with us until we get a good rain, based on the size of areas burned, but I think in terms of the impacts we are seeing right now, unless there are new fire starts, I think it will begin to improve,” Brown said.
Brown encourages residents to go to airnow.gov for more information about air quality and wildfires and to sign up for alerts. More information can also be found at www.fraqmd.org.