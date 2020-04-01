A Sutter County man in his 90s was confirmed as the first death from COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter, according to the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management.
The man died at his home on Sunday and his test results came back positive on Wednesday. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced Tuesday that two people in their 80s had died at Adventist Health/Rideout and those deaths were highly suspected as being caused by COVID-19. As of late Wednesday, officials were still waiting for results on the tests of those two people, according to Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith.
The two people had underlying health conditions, but specific information about what those conditions were is not available, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
As of late Wednesday, there are 22 confirmed cases in Yuba-Sutter, eight in Yuba County and 14 in Sutter County, Luu said.
Three of those people are still hospitalized, according to Luu.
Of the 22 cases that have been confirmed, none of the people are currently listed as recovered, according to Brown.
During her evening briefing on Wednesday, Luu asked residents what they are doing to stay active and maintain a healthy state of mind and gave some insight into how she is dealing with the situation.
“I have a long commute so I listen to podcasts that don’t have anything to do with COVID-19,” Luu said. “I downloaded an app called Headspace that really focuses on really short meditation that is helpful for me to decompress and clear my mind from the busy-ness of the day.”